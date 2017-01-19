34°
News

Fly here for $159. Forget Thailand and Bali

News Corp Australia Network | 19th Jan 2017 12:18 PM
UNESCO World Heritage city, Hoi An
UNESCO World Heritage city, Hoi An Christina Pfeiffer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

JETSTAR has declared Vietnam the new Bali or Thailand for budget Aussie travellers as it launches direct flights to the South-East Asian country from $159.

The airline will become the only low-cost carrier to fly directly from Australia to Ho Chi Minh City in May.

Tickets go on sale today, with a 12-hour launch sale offering $159 fares for one-way flights.

The airline will fly its Boeing 787 Dreamliner direct to Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) four times weekly from Sydney and three times weekly from Melbourne.

 

Ready to go? Fly to Sydney from:

  • Mackay $189
     
  • Rockhampton $179
     
  • Gladstone $179
     
  • Bundaberg $199
     
  • Hervey Bay $155
     
  • Maroochydore $89
     
  • Toowoomba $185
     
  • Gold Coast $49
     
  • Lismore $177
     
  • Grafton $189
     
  • Coffs Harbour $99

 

Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said Vietnam was a growing destination, and the new budget flights would allow more Aussies to tick it off their travel bucket list.

"Vietnam has the potential to become as popular as Bali or Thailand for Australian travellers," Ms Hrdlicka said.

"Vietnam is well known for its rich culture, vibrant cities, beaches and cuisine, and travellers can take advantage of the wide range of experiences the region has to offer.

"We expect our low fares and direct flights will generate even more demand for holidays to Vietnam."

Flights from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City will commence on May 10, and flights from Sydney will commence on May 11, subject to regulatory approval. The $159 sale fares are available for select periods between May and October.

Thinkstock

From Ho Chi Minh City, travellers can connect to 15 other destinations within Vietnam on Jetstar Pacific.

Ms Hrdlicka said the new route should also stimulate inbound tourism to Australia.

"In the last 12 months, there has been a 21 per cent increase in visitors from Vietnam to Australia and we expect to see that increase with the introduction of our low fares on the route," she said.

"The growing middle class in Vietnam has made it one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world."


FIVE REASONS TO VISIT VIETNAM

1. Hoi An
Despite being one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations, Hoi An retains its charms with Lonely Planet calling it the country's "most atmospheric and delightful town".

It's got a gorgeous old town, great restaurants and cooking courses, and tailors' shops for couture on the cheap, plus it's a hub for day trips to scenic spots and beaches.


2. Pho
No, that's not a place name - we're talking about Vietnam's famous noodle soup.

Perch yourself on a plastic stool at a roadside eatery and enjoy a bowl. Vietnam's food is a major drawcard for visitors, with other highlights include banh mi - French baguettes with fillings such as pork belly and pate.

The French also introduced coffee to Vietnam, and now it's known for its strong, sweet brew.

Oh, and of course, there's cheap beer to wash down a hard day's sightseeing.

 

3. Halong Bay
This World Heritage site's amazing limestone islands, rock formations and caves has become a wildly popular destination among visitors to the north.

In 2012 it was named one of the New Wonders of the World. Overnight boat trips let visitors take in the full experience of the bay, but for those wanting to avoid the beaten path, Lan Ha Bay is a less visited option.


4. Da Lat

Voted one of Asia's top destinations on the rise by reviewers on TripAdvisor, this former colonial resort in Vietnam's central highlands provides a respite from Southern Vietnam's year-round swelter.

With French-era buildings, pine trees and farms growing exotic vegetables and flowers, it's worth the trip to escape the heat for a few days.
 

5. Con Dao Islands
Ranked among Asia's hottest emerging destinations by Lonely Planet, this archipelago is the place to feast on fresh seafood, search for a perfect beach and revel in a castaway vibe.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  bali editors picks thailand

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Riverhills dancer takes to the stage in classic fairytale

Riverhills dancer takes to the stage in classic fairytale

Chance of a lifetime for young Brisbane dancer who will perform at QPAC.

Naked woman seen wandering main street

Concerns for woman seen wearing only backpack

Farmers turn to 'Airbnb for campers' for their survival

Calvert farmer Dave Colgan is looking at joining Youcamp to boost his income.

"There aren't many who are able to make a go of it just farming"

Why don't they campaign for daylight saving in winter?

IDEAS: Change the clocks altogether, forever.

Another take on this age old debate

Local Partners

Riverhills dancer takes to the stage in classic fairytale

Chance of a lifetime for young Brisbane dancer who will perform at QPAC.

Fly here for $159. Forget Thailand and Bali

UNESCO World Heritage city, Hoi An

Tickets go on sale today, with a 12-hour launch sale

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

IF YOU’VE always wanted to ‘burn rubber’ like Magnum P.I. in all his moustachioed glory, now is your chance.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

NEED 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOMS ??

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

Fantastic Opportunity!

16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $239,000

Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THE STYLE

5 Kowari Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $417000

What an impressive home this is, beautifully appointed both inside and out, plus it has all the extras you would hope for in your new home. Proudly built by award...

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!