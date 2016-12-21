Five reasons you're an idiot if you don't buckle up

JUST DO IT: Wearing a seatbelt could be the difference between life and death.

TWO seconds.

That's all it takes to buckle up, but it could be the difference between life and death if you're involved in a car crash.

These days, most people don't think twice about putting on a seatbelt. Only 9% of drivers admit to regularly not wearing one in 2015.

But that doesn't mean people aren't dying on our roads because of it.

In 2014, one of the lower recent years, there were 266 fatalities and 19,125 injured as a result of crashes, but the incidence of seatbelts not being worn increased 45%.

Of those, 29 died and 254 were injured because they weren't wearing a seatbelt.

So if you're one of those people willing to tempt fate and cruise though life without a seatbelt, here are five reasons why you're an idiot if you don't buckle up:

Wearing a seatbelt ...

Causes your body to decelerate at the same rate as the vehicle in a crash, maximising the distance over which you come to a stop. This lessens the force at which you may hit another object.

Spreads the force of the impact over the stronger parts of your body (pelvis and chest area).

Reduces the risk of you being thrown from the vehicle.

Prevents you from smashing into interior parts of the vehicle.

Reduces the risk of you being thrown through the windscreen.

Don't be the one to spoil your Christmas - strap in when you're on the road this festive season.

Fast facts