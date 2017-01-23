Firefighters remove pregnant woman from car after collision

FIREFIGHTERS were called to help a pregnant woman out of her car after she was involved in a three vehicle collision.

Heavy rain is believed to have caused three cars to slip down a hill near Bill Patterson Oval during the Little Athletics Twilight carnival yesterday at about 3.05pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the woman was 24 weeks pregnant and was the only person involved in need of further treatment.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.