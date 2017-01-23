30°
Firefighters remove pregnant woman from car after collision

Anna Hartley
| 22nd Jan 2017 1:51 PM Updated: 23rd Jan 2017 4:00 AM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to help a pregnant woman out of her car after she was involved in a three vehicle collision.

Heavy rain is believed to have caused three cars to slip down a hill near Bill Patterson Oval during the Little Athletics Twilight carnival yesterday at about 3.05pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the woman was 24 weeks pregnant and was the only person involved in need of further treatment.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Drivers were caught out after the heavy rain on Saturday afternoon with three vehicles sliding down the embankment next to Bill Paterson Oval.
Drivers were caught out after the heavy rain on Saturday afternoon with three vehicles sliding down the embankment next to Bill Paterson Oval. Rob Williams
