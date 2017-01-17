34°
Festival-goer's lolly bag of MDMA, cocaine, acid, cannabis

Emma Clarke
| 17th Jan 2017 5:00 AM

ONE of Australia's "foremost transformational gatherings", the Earth Frequency Festival at Peak Crossing is promoted as being home to a positive community vibe.

But among the thousands of revellers to make the pilgrimage south of Ipswich last year was a man with a significant stash of potentially dangerous drugs.

Stewart Peter Collins went to the festival in February last year equipped with plenty of positive energy, along with a lolly bag of six types drugs including cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and acid.

The 30-year-old father had close to 1g of cocaine, 26 tabs of acid and more than 3g of MDMA, 1.15g of which was pure.

He told police the drugs were for his own personal use.

Collins pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday to six counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one count each of possessing drug related utensils, namely clip seal bags, and possessing a pipe.

The court heard it wasn't the first time Collins was caught at a music festival with drugs.

In 2011, sniffer dogs at the Good Vibrations festival found him with two joints.

Earth Frequency Festival director Paul Adab defended the Earth Frequency Festival, saying the event was "not about taking drugs and getting trashed".

"Like any event we do have risk factors we need to manage and we cooperate with police and various authorities," Mr Abad said.

"We want promote a safe event for patrons and the local community. We absolutely have safety as out top priority and cooperate with the authorities to reduce incidents like this happening."

Defence lawyer Tom Gardiner said there was not an allegation of commerciality in Collins' actions.

"He's just a man who took drugs into a festival," Mr Gardiner said.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the mixture of drugs indicated Collins "had a problem".

"There was a collection of drugs and a combination that could have caused you some very concerning difficulties had you mixed them all up," Mr Shepherd said.

"Dealing with drugs is not a simple light switch exercise, most people significantly overestimate their capability to deal with this issue." Collins was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Topics:  editors picks ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

