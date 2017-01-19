Farmers turn to 'Airbnb for campers' for their survival

THE region's farmers are being forced to become tourism operators or risk financial ruin.

In the tough times former Rosewood farmers Jules and Dave Colgan used Farm Fun petting zoo to supplement their income.

After having to move and sell most of their animals in late 2015, the pair has been reminded how tough life on the land can be.

Mr Colgan now runs a new cattle farm in Calvert, west of Rosewood, and is looking into new ways to incorporate tourism back into his work.

Calvert farmer Dave Colgan is looking at joining Youcamp to boost his income. Rob Williams

"It's something we need to get back into," he said.

"It's quite difficult and we're still struggling without the extra income."

"There aren't many farmers around who are able to make a go of it purely on the farm. Most have a secondary income whether that's tourism or contracting themselves out for work."

One idea Mr Coglan is looking at is registering his property on Youcamp.

Dubbed the Airbnb for campers, Youcamp is Australia's biggest private land sharing website.

Campers can find and lease cottages, campsites, farm stays, B&Bs and small campgrounds.

Many of Queensland's farmers are turning to the site to supplement their income, allowing private groups to

camp on their land.

"That will be our starting point for our next agritourism venture," Mr Colgan said.

"You're not in farming for the money but I do miss the enjoyment and the looks on people's faces.

"It will be another three years before we are able to open another petting zoo."