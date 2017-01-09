32°
Dumped, anti-gay One Nation wannabe is World Harmony pres

Joel Gould
| 9th Jan 2017 2:20 PM
CONTROVERSY: Political chameleon Shan Ju Lin has left the World Harmony Day festival in tatters after her inflammatory comments.
THE chances of the 2017 World Harmony Day festival receiving any funding from Ipswich City Council for this year's event has all but evaporated as the fallout from Shan Ju Lin's inflammatory comments continues.

Ms Lin, the president of the World Harmony Society that runs the event, was disendorsed as One Nation's candidate for Bundamba after a Facebook post where she said gay people "should be treated as patients" and were involved in "abnormal sexual behaviour".

Ipswich City Council gave World Harmony Society $5000 in 2015, $9000 in 2016 and it was due to contribute $5000 for this year's March 11 festival at Springfield.

Dumped One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin and Pauline Hanson. Source: Facebook.
But Mayor Paul Pisasale has called on Ms Lin to resign as president of the organisation before council would even consider loosening the purse strings.

Even that may not be enough to ensure funding from the council.

Ms Lin said on Sunday, via Facebook, that "the Harmony Day festival is non-political and will go ahead as planned. The committee will discuss this directly with Mayor Pisasale".

But Cr Pisasale said he had contacted all councillors about the issues caused by Ms Lin's comments, and they would discuss any funding at an upcoming committee meeting.

"As far as I am concerned, as mayor, I cannot see any money parting from council for this event...at all," he said.

"Her comments were out of line and not in line with Australian thinking.

"She has brought the World Harmony Society into disrepute and she should move on.

"We are the guardians of the public purse and there will be no money from the public purse until this is all resolved.

"(Ms Lin) needs to resign, and I have to talk to members of their executive and make sure the committee is an incorporated body and made up of real people.

"They need to take control of their organisation and remove themselves from her politics.

"There are people who are protesting the event and people who are boycotting it.

"What she has done is take a good event and turn it into a political nightmare.

"But I am not going to let her bring the city into disrepute."

The World Harmony Society website lists Richard Szabo as vice-president, Judy Chou as treasurer, Charis Teoh as secretary and Rosaline Koh as assistant treasurer.

Alex Masoumi and Mina Mohammad Pour are listed as directors.

Cr Pisasale has called on Ms Lin to apologise to the people of Ipswich and to the citizens of Australia, but said her public comments on Facebook have since showed she was not sorry.

"She is not showing any remorse whatsoever," he said.

Ms Lin, who is overseas, defended her earlier comments, saying her disendorsement had "come as a complete surprise" and that she had been "greatly reassured by the messages of support on (her) Facebook page".

Ms Lin has been a political chameleon.

She was a member of the ALP but failed to get past vetting when she ran for a Brisbane City Council ward.

She then ran in the 2016 election in the seat of Moreton for Katter's Australian Party and after a dismal showing joined One Nation.

