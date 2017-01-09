32°
Facebook helps share the love

Ashleigh Howarth | 9th Jan 2017
SO KIND: Strangers gave Briana Condon, who suffers from cerebral palsy, and her best friend Bella Busine a pedicure through the RACK Facebook page.
SO KIND: Strangers gave Briana Condon, who suffers from cerebral palsy, and her best friend Bella Busine a pedicure through the RACK Facebook page. Contributed

A NEW Facebook page which is aimed at spreading love and kindness has become a big hit within the south-west region where hundreds of strangers are joining to help make a difference to the lives of others.

RACK, which stands for Random Acts of Community Kindness, is a group page which encourages south-west residents to support other members of the community with donations of goods and services as well as doing a good deed to help someone in need.

Some examples of people's generosity which have recently been shared on the page include the donation of a free fridge and freezer to someone, an owner who had a spare queen bed that they no longer needed and was willing to give to a family who needed to upgrade, and local handymen who are available to help the frail and the elderly by offering to mow their lawns for free.

Some south-west cafes even offered free coffee to local police officers, paramedics and firefighters over the festive season as their way of saying thank you to those who work tirelessly to protect the community.

One post which caught the eyes of many RACK members involved Briana Condon and Bella Busine.

Briana has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. While she is non-verbal, Briana can understand what others are saying. Her best friend Bella is able to communicate with her and can therefore relay information on to others.

Bella had shared a post about the two best friends having trouble finding a business to give both of them a pedicure. In her post, Bella said many were unwilling to give Briana a pedicure due to her condition and the fact she was in a wheelchair.

She had intended to highlight the need for inclusion for people with disabilities in the community but she got so much more.

One woman, who did not want to be named, found a business which was only too happy to give the girls a pedicure, and the mystery woman even paid for the treat.

It is posts like this, and many others, which make RACK founder Lisa Baillie very happy.

"I am a very big believer in random acts of kindness to help bring a smile to someone's face,” she said.

"Sometimes being kind and generous isn't always about the big things.

"Sometimes it's the smaller gestures, like offering to buy someone a cup of coffee, which have the most impact and can make a world of difference to a person's day.”

The RACK page is a successful page which is a branch out from the hugely popular 4074 Community and Beyond Facebook page, which was also created by Mrs Baillie.

Hundreds of people have already joined the RACK page, and you can too by requesting to join the page.

Generous residents offer to provide household goods to families in need via social media.

