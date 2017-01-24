Expansion sees new classrooms added at TAFE

EXPANSION: TAFE Queensland Inala Campus has just completed a $3.4 million expansion to help job seekers and migrants learn English.

TAFE Queensland's Inala campus has doubled its teaching area and provided a number of additional facilities after receiving a $3.4 million expansion.

The expansion includes ten new semi-demountable classrooms, an extra 65 car parks and new toilet facilities.

Premier Annastacia Palasazczuk attended the official opening on Tuesday, January 24 along with a number of other dignitaries who were excited to see the works at the campus complete.

Ms Palaszczuk said the expansion was necessary to meet the increased demand for English classes for migrants and refugees, as well as to provide training for job seekers.

"This expansion will benefit not only TAFE Queensland and its students but also the wider Inala community and local businesses and residents," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Education and training is a priority for the Palaszczuk Government and this is real-life learning, getting our migrant and refugee residents ready for meaningful employment.

The Adult Migrant English Program which is offered at the TAFE provides up to 510 hours of free English language tuition to eligible migrants from the skilled, family and humanitarium visa streams to help them learn English to assist with their settlement in Australia. This program is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education and Training.

The Skills for Education and Employment program offers up to 800 hours of free training to help participants secure a job or participate in further training. It provides language, literacy and numeracy training in a contextualised learning environment for eligible job seekers aged between 15-64.

TAFE Queensland chief executive officer Jodi Schmidt said the expansion was the result of demand for not just specialist programs, but also broader vocational education and training in the community.

"Demographic studies commissioned by TAFE Queensland indicated the Inala campus and surrounding areas were, and remain, a high growth corridor resulting in the demand for training extending beyond specialist migrant programs to broader vocational education and training," Ms Schmidt said.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick said it was important for the government to invest in educational facilities like TAFE.

"TAFE plays a critical role in providing essential education and training for thousands of people throughout our community," Mr Dick said.

"Locals deserve the best possible start to getting a good job, and I've witnessed the transformational power of TAFE over a long period of time."