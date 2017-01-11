Elderly man in hospital after near-drowning incident

AN ELDERLY man pulled from a backyard pool in the Lockyer Valley is recovering in hospital.

The man, aged in his 80s, was pulled from the pool at the Morton Vale property by bystanders who called 000.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the call was received at 1.25pm with reports the man had been immersed in the water for an unknown time.

He was taken to the Gatton Hospital in a stable condition for post-immersion treatment and checks.

