32°
News

The 'disease' costing Ipswich $219,000 a year

Anna Hartley
| 9th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 10:40 AM
The last of the graffiti on the buildings at the Raceview Shopping Centre in 2016.
The last of the graffiti on the buildings at the Raceview Shopping Centre in 2016. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MAYOR Paul Pisasale has declared war on graffiti vandals after recent figures revealed they are costing Ipswich ratepayers more than $18,000 a month.

Ipswich City Council recently revealed that graffiti damage and clean-up efforts cost $219,719 over the 2015-2016 financial year.

Now the mayor is appealing to the Attorney-General to toughen up penalties for graffiti vandals.

"Vandals are laughing at the law," he said.

"I am calling on the Attorney-General to increase the penalties for graffiti. All most criminals are getting is a slap on the wrist.

"We have a zero graffiti policy. It's like a disease that councils all over Australia are facing."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

And that 'disease' is costing Ipswich City Council more each year.

An ICC-commissioned study back in May 2011 showed council cleaned 948 graffiti incidents in the 17 months prior, at a cost of $186,000.

Cr Pisasale said this was partly due to the cost of swift clean ups and more up-to-date CCTV technology that helps identify criminals.

"We're not going to stop (hunting vandals down)," he said.

"We are not going to let the little grubs ruin our beautiful city."

 

The long-serving Ipswich mayor encouraged residents to dob in any acts of vandalism to Crime Stoppers and potentially collect thousands of dollars for doing so.

"Don't tolerate it - report it," he said.

"We do catch them with safe city too but you can get rewards for prosecutions from Crime Stoppers so report them.

"All they are doing is costing the people of Ipswich money."

In 2017 Ipswich City Council will be targeting a number of "problem areas" with additional CCTV.

"My New Year's Resolution is to stamp out graffiti," Cr Pisasale said.

"It's right across the whole city and it's not 'cool' anymore."

Graffiti damage at Barry Mills' business.
Graffiti damage at Barry Mills' business. Emma Clarke

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said graffiti cost his ratepayers almost $9000 in the last 12 months.

"Those figures are pretty low compared to recent years," he said.

"We installed cameras in a lot of problem areas and have six portable CCTV to catch vandals so you very well could be caught on candid camera.

"It just costs ratepayers money so we want to stamp out vandalism all together. In the past it's been a bigger problem but the general public have been of great help.

"It's helped curb the problem in our area. People love their region and they're happy to dob in someone doing the wrong thing."

Cr Pisasale said free graffiti removal kits were available from all divisional offices.THE

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  graffiti ipswich city council somerset regional council vandalism

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man, 46, in custody following alleged sexual assault

Man, 46, in custody following alleged sexual assault

He did not make a bail application

The 'disease' costing Ipswich $219,000 a year

The last of the graffiti on the buildings at the Raceview Shopping Centre in 2016.

Mayors call on members of public to help stop the cost

Residents urged to dive into Wacol pool

COME ON DOWN: Councillor Matthew Bourke with Justin Lemberg and Riaz Jannif urge residents to visit the facility.

Pool in Wacol is just waiting for swimmers to visit.

Here's your chance to be a Commonwealth Games volunteer

COMMONWEALTH GAMES SUCCESS: Australia's Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Melanie Wright and Bronte Campbell celebrate with their medals after winning gold in the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow.

Expressions of interest open to become a volunteer for the Com Games

Local Partners

Man, 46, in custody following alleged sexual assault

He did not make a bail application

Trail bike seized, 13-year-old charged after tip off

Cory Donpon shows off some impressive bike control at the Kaimkillenbun trail bike ride. Photo: Lisa Machin / Dalby Herald

Yamanto detectives executed the warrant at a Raceview address

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes glitch

This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

THIS year's awards ceremony got off to a rocky start.

Amber Rose won't date bisexual men

"I'm just not comfortable with it."

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All the hottest frocks and shocks from the Golden Globes red carpet.

Anna Kendrick would rather drink than win

Anna Kendrick prefers not to win awards

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 3 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

FINANCE DECLINED! DON&#39;T MISS IT TWICE!! CALL TO INSPECT NOW

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Date To Be...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $489,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

Great time to invest in Ipswich

26 Balaclava Street, Churchill 4305

House 3 1 2 $289,000...

Value plus with this very affordable home, situated in a quiet Churchill street. Once occupied by a caring owner but a work transfer forced her to move interstate...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE HOME ON PREMIER SIZED BLOCK&quot;

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

Character Home with 4 bay carport

17a Railway Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This is just what you have been looking for. A lovely character home with front verandah to watch the world go by - perfect spot to sit and relax and absorb a...

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!