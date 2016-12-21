Dad crushed to death by granite at his own company

TRAGEDY has devastated a Queensland family after a man was crushed to death by two marble slabs at his own workplace.

Ray Finch, 61, was helping unload the slabs off the back of a vehicle right outside his stonemasonry business in Cleveland when a gust of wind is believed to have toppled them back onto him.

Fellow employees and ­bystanders rushed to pull the 600kg pieces off him before paramedics arrived.

However, emergency crews were unable to revive the business owner, who was pronounced dead at the scene.



Ray Finch

Family, friends and co-workers gathered at the scene on Shore Street West yesterday to offer help and pay ­respects to a "terrific bloke".

Mr Finch's son, also named Ray, described his dad as "an awesome bloke".

"He's worked hard his whole life and these were basically going to be the last couple of days of the hard struggle this year," he said.

"Next year was going to be beautiful things. It's a real shock for him to be gone."

#BREAKING: Police are investigating an incident at Cleveland. Queensland Ambulance Service are attending. #7News pic.twitter.com/GZPLAR5XBZ — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) December 20, 2016

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland will today continue their investigation into the accident which caused Mr Finch "fatal crush injuries".

The WHSQ Office of Industrial Relations executive director Julie Nielsen said it was devastating for the family.

"This is another tragic incident just days before Christmas," she said.

"Our sympathies go to family and friends of the man who died."

Message of condolence followed the incident, including from Queensland Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of the man who died at Cleveland," she said. "This is a terrible tragedy at the worst possible time of the year.

"I just can't imagine the heartbreaking Christmas ahead for family and friends."

A report is being prepared for the coroner.