Curious case of missing ginger pig

SHE'S a super friendly, 50kg, three-year-old ginger piggy and she is still missing in action.

The pet was stolen from a Brisbane Tce home at Redbank on October 4 last year, and despite extensive efforts, Stock and Rural Crime Investigation detectives are still yet to sniff out a lead.

"Unfortunately the pig is still missing, and the matter has been filed pending further information, meaning basically that they have exhausted all avenues at this time, and unless new information comes to light, there is nothing further they can do," a QPS spokesperson said.

SARCIS investigated the theft of multiple farm animals. File

The pig is described as ginger in colour with distinctive black spots.

She is one of multiple stock and farm animal thefts in the Ipswich region, many of which are unsolved.

Two Hereford cross calves were stolen from a property at Atkinsons Dam near Lowood between August 15 and September 6.

SARCIS investigated the theft of multiple farm animals. File

One of the calves was about four months old when it was believed to be stolen.

The calves are yet to be found and SARCIS did not receive any information from the public.

A seven-year-old Paint Quarter Horse mare, chestnut in colour with four white socks and a white blaze is suspected to have been stolen from Ripley.

SARCIS investigated the theft of multiple farm animals. File

The horse was last seen on the property in early May.

Two horses from the paddock had previously strayed from the paddock onto the roadway.

It is suspected the horse escaped onto the road and was then caught and stolen by an unknown person.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hrs per day.