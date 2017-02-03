Crocodile 'spotted' in Brisbane River

Tristan Van Rye says he spotted a crocodile in the Brisbane River

A TWO-metre crocodile was spotted swimming in the Brisbane River at Mount Crosby Weir on Australia Day, according to a local man.

Tristan Van Rye said he saw the beast while driving.

"I was driving along the Mount Crosby Weir and was looking out on to the water on the highside when I saw something," Mr Van Rye said.

"I got out and it looked right at me, then did a weird little backpedal and dived down under the water. It would have been about 2m long."

Mr Van Rye said he had lived in Karana Downs for a little over a year and never seen anything like it before.

After suggestions from the community that what he saw may have been a lungfish, Mr Van Rye did some research.

"I can tell you now, that's definitely not what it was," he said.

"And it 100 per cent was not a log, it was definitely something living," he said after a video was posted the same day about a crocodile in the river at Kookaburra Park.

Doubters took to Facebook to debunk Mr Van Rye's story.

Some were adamant that it would have been a convincingly croc-like log.

"Just for the record, logs don't have four legs, a tail and swim," he said.