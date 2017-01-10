Councillor's $180k stealing charge hits court

A MAJOR theft charge against Logan City Councillor Stacey McIntosh was before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The sidelined councillor is accused of misdirecting more than $180,000 from a Coopers Plains engineering company in 2014 - before she was elected to Local Government.

She was arrested by the Fraud and Cyber Crime Group last month, charged with one count of stealing as a servant and released on bail.

Cr McIntosh agreed to stand aside but will continue to receive her annual salary of $130,000 until the charge is resolved.

She was not required to appear at Monday's routine court date.

Her lawyer Callan Lloyd asked for the matter to be adjourned until February 6.