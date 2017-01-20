Could Goodna trio be world's dumbest crims?

IF CONVICTED, they may well be hailed as some of the world's dumbest criminals.

A raid on Tuesday on a notorious house in Mill St, Goodna will see two men and a woman appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on drug related charges.

Residents had complained about strange activities and comings and goings at all hours at the premises for a long time and the raid followed about nine months of surveillance and monitoring of the house.

But the activities of the occupants had been captured by an Ipswich City Council Safe City camera permanently positioned within metres of the house.

The QT understands that footage has been extensively reviewed by police and allowed them to execute a warrant for the raid.

The raid was carried out by the Brisbane Tactical Crime Squad, with assistance from the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad.

The Safe City camera looms large and is hard to miss and it is not known whether those given notices to appear in court were aware of its presence, or just did not care.

A 38-year-old Goodna man has been given a notice to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 24 on a charge of possessing a drug utensil.

A 19-year-old Goodna woman will appear on February 22 on a charge of 'permit place', which means allowing a person to use drugs in a home. She will also appear on a charge of possessing a restricted drug.

A 17-year-old Goodna man will appear on two charges of possessing a dangerous drugs and three charges of possessing a drug utensil and will also appear on February 22.

Social media has been abuzz with comments about the house. Police said investigations were continuing.