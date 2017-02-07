34°
Competitive barbecuing becoming a respected sport

Ashleigh Howarth | 7th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
YUM: Matt England (left) and Daniel White (right) from Country Boys Barbeque recently won awards at the Mooloolaba BBQ Festival. They get their meat from Wayne Pham at Duys Quality Meats at Inala Civic Centre.
YUM: Matt England (left) and Daniel White (right) from Country Boys Barbeque recently won awards at the Mooloolaba BBQ Festival. They get their meat from Wayne Pham at Duys Quality Meats at Inala Civic Centre. Rob Williams

GET out the tongs Australia, because there is a new hot and tasty sport which is leaving mouths across the country watering.

Gone are the days of sitting in front of the television watching football or soccer - all the action is now happening in front of an open grill or wood smoker barbecue.

Unlike the Brisbane Broncos grand final defeat to the North Queensland Cowboys in 2015, a loss in this sport won't leave a bitter taste in your mouth.

We are of course talking about the competitive sport of barbecuing, and for budding chefs and butchers, the 'steaks' have never been higher.

Three of the sports biggest competitors who are on fire include Daniel White and Andy Altmann from Ipswich and Matthew England from Brisbane.

The three men make up the Country Boys BBQ team, and together they are quickly becoming some of the country's most sizzling barbecuers.

With more than 200 teams registered nationally, the Country Boys BBQ team placed 12th overall in 2016, after travelling more than 35,000km across the country to show the judges what they and their local produce are made of.

The boys have just returned from the Sunshine Coast where they competed in The Wharf Precinct Mooloolaba BBQ Festival. They came home with a swag of trophies and prize money after placing second in the chicken section of the competition, second in lamb and third in beef.

The boys also proudly walked away with the title reserve champions, after giving the judges a good serving.

Bellbird Park resident Daniel White said he and the boys have been entering competitions for 12 months now and had seen the sport grow bigger and bigger.

"With shows such as BBQ Pitmasters and more people wanting to be creative in the kitchen and snapping their photos for Instagram, barbecuing is becoming quite addictive," he said.

"There are always more teams popping up and the events draw large crowds of people who come and watch."

During the competitions, teams are not allowed to use gas or electricity. Instead, they must use either timber or charcoal to cook the meat. This means constantly keeping an eye on the meat to ensure the temperature remains the same to produce a nice flavour and texture.

The boys will be competing at Doomben Race Course in Brisbane on February 18 before jetting off over the ditch to New Zealand where they will compete against 30 of the best teams from Australia and New Zealand.

All of the meat the boys use for their competitions come from Duys Quality Meats at the Inala Civic Centre, who source their products from Collins Wholesale at Lowood and N&P Produce in Ipswich.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bbq pitmasters competitive barbcuing ipswich offbeat sport

