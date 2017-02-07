Comp to bowl over new teams

HAVE A GO: Bryan Druery from Montrose, Wayne Williams and Ben Brown from Graystone are on board for the competition.

COMING up with creative ways to bring new patrons into a bowls club can be a hard task, but avid bowler Wayne Williams might have the right idea.

Mr Williams has set out a public challenge for companies within the Darra and surrounding suburbs to put together a team to compete in the Darra Cementco Industrial Cup.

He said the tournament is aimed at providing a fun way for locals to network with one another while boosting the profile of the struggling club.

"With the Industrial Cup, Darra Cementco Bowls Club is promoting an alternative way for industry and businesses, volunteer groups and sporting clubs and their families to jointly relax outside of work and meeting hours,” Mr Williams said.

"We're seeking teams of six players or more and the rules allow for player interchange at any stage ofthe game.”

Mr Williams also said team captains could discuss with the opposing team when they would play, with no pressure from the organisers to complete thegame.

Graystone, who is an immediate neighbour of the bowls club, has come on board to sponsor the event.

They are already proud supporters of the Darra community and are annual sponsors of the BTP Westlink Green Darra Street Party and Darra Bowls Club Masters Pair Tournament.

Graystone has already signed up a team for the cup.

Another business that has registered a team is Montrose Therapy and Respite Services.

Allied Health assistant Bryan Druery said he was excited about meeting more people from the growing region.

"Montrose moved to Darra in 2014 after many years at Corinda so this is a great way to continue to get to know our neighbours. The bowls club is right on our doorstep and we're looking forward to playing,” he said.

Registration is $60 for a team and that includes a minimum of two games as well as the choice of days or nights to play.

The supply of lawn bowls is free as well as green hire for daytime games.

In addition, you will have a free tutoring session from bowlers on request, who will also explain the rules of the game.

You will get honorary membership of the bar and the barbecue facilities can be provided on request.

Smaller businesses can combine forces to make up a team with a minimum of six players and large companies can nominate more than one team. Family members of workers are also encouraged to participate.

For more information about registering a team, phone Wayne Williams on 0402 084 784 or log on to www.darracementco.org.au.

Registrations close by March 1.