COMMENT: Lockout won't stop all violence

The good people out there still need to be able to let their hair down.

THOUGH there is some speculation it may be a move motivated by a quest for popularity rather that common sense, the State Government's hesitation at following through with 1am lockouts is an encouraging sign.

Alcohol-fuelled violence is a scourge - we've all seen enough of it to know - but at the core of that violence lies a problem with the individuals involved, not the vast majority who are out to have a good time.

If the State Government was to follow through with the 1am lockout, this is one area where I believe they would be infringing just that little bit too far on the freedoms we should be able to enjoy.

Being able to go out and watch bands and go to night clubs into the early hours is an important way for people of all ages to embrace their city and its culture, despite how much some of the oldies might like to deride it sometimes.

Discouraging the majority of people from embracing the night life is only going to do one thing; leave the streets void of decent, law-abiding people and leave the dregs behind to fight over the scraps.