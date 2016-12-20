COMMENT: Ipswich doesn't fit negative stereotypes

IF YOU'VE been a long-time Ipswich resident then you'll also be accustomed to copping the odd bit of flack from outsiders.

I hear it quite a bit through my field of work - often from outside journos who occasionally blow in from the big smoke to cover some kind of crime story.

"Ipswich must be great for news," they'll say, "there's always so much crime going on here".

Well, I can see how they must think that, when the only time they bother coming out to Ipswich is when there is a crime story on.

For the rest of us, we know that there is much more to this place.

I think the true spirit of Ipswich is typified in today's story about what happened after that gusty storm blasted through on Sunday afternoon.

I'm talking about neighbours who come out of their homes to volunteer to help one another when the chips are down.

If there is one aspect of this city that I would hate to see die off as our population grows, this would be it.