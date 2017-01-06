COMMENT: Roundabouts driving motorists blinking mad

IT MIGHT not surprise you to hear that Queenslanders are generally hopeless when it comes to indicating on roundabouts.

From personal experience I can back the RACQ findings.

It appears there are some who just can't be bothered indicating, and others who don't know which flicker to put on at what time.

There are also some drivers who go into "indicator overload" - putting the right flicker on, followed by the left flicker, followed by the right one again - all just to let us know they are going straight ahead.

Lots of people don't really understand the concept of merging either.

One of the dumbest things some people do is to come to a complete stop in a merging lane.

Don't get me started on people that can't reverse park, or those who take a Mack Truck-like wide berth around a corner when they are driving a Suzuki Swift.

Knowing the road rules is one thing, but having a bit of common sense and courtesy is another.

Sometimes all you can do is keep an eye out for the habitually bad drivers, and give them a bit of room.