Iced coffee, $1500 snatched in Booval armed robbery

ARMED with a chisel, low on cash and drunk on cask wine, a man robbed a Booval convenience store of an iced coffee and $1500.

Michael Scott Vogler, 23, demanded the worker hand over the contents of his till in April last year and spent the stolen cash on methamphetamine, food and more alcohol.

Vogler spent the night drinking cask wine in Queens Park before he headed off on foot to carry out the armed robbery.

He selected an iced coffee from the fridge and approached the counter before he produced a chisel from his jumper, went behind the counter and snatched the cash.

He left with $1500 and the drink.

Two days later he handed himself into police after CCTV footage was circulated through the media and social media in a bid to identify the offender.

Vogler pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court yesterday to one count of armed robbery after spending more than nine months in jail.

The offending happened months after Vogler was charged for stealing sockets, a battery charger, a sledge hammer and stanley knife from Super Cheap Auto stores at Gatton and Yamanto.

"I hope you learn something from this escapade and are motivated to not (re-offend)," Judge Dennis Lynch said.

"You are a young man and you seem to have learnt your lesson."

Vogler was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment with immediate parole.