30°
News

CAUGHT: Video shows brazen bike theft

Anna Hartley
| 27th Dec 2016 11:00 AM Updated: 11:24 AM
The man caught on Supa IGA Lowood's CCTV footage.
The man caught on Supa IGA Lowood's CCTV footage.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TEENAGER has lost his only way to get around after a brazen thief stole his bike from Supa IGA Lowood.

Cody Ashe went to ride home after finishing his shift at 2pm yesterday only to discover the bike he took to work wasn't where he left it.

The 16-year-old's bike is currently broken so it was his his step father's brand new one which he rode to work that day.

A tattooed 'shopper' was filmed by one of the store's 42 CCTV cameras yesterday at about 12.30pm walking through the store without buying anything before heading outside, looking around and simply riding away on Cody's bike towards the centre of town.

Cody's boss and Supa IGA Lowood owner Toby Whitten took to social media yesterday afternoon asking the "lowlife" who stole the bike to return it.

"To the lowlife that just stole my staff member's mountain bike from Supa IGA Lowood please return it where you stole it from," his Facebook post reads.

He also shared the CCTV footage in an effort to track down the bike.

"Cody left for the day and came back in asking if someone moved his bike - he thought it was a prank," Mr Whitten told the QT.

"We reviewed the footage and that's when we saw what happened."

The video and photos from the IGA footage have been shared more than 400 times on Facebook in the last 24 hours.

The post described the alleged thief as being of a solid build, 170-180cm tall wearing a black cap, black sleeveless shirt, black jeans.

The alleged thief walked in the store before taking the bike, parked outside.
The alleged thief walked in the store before taking the bike, parked outside.

Cody, who has worked in the grocery store for one and a half years, said the bike was only about two weeks old.

"My friend at work dropped me back home that day," he said.

"I was definitely surprised it got stolen. I've never had to lock my bike before (in Lowood) and I put it in front of the security camera thinking that would deter anyone from taking it."

The teenager said he hoped the public support would result in the bike being returned.

His mother Jasmine said she called police yesterday to report the theft and was working on supplying them with the CCTV footage.

"It's great social media though," she said.

"I'm hoping it gets shared so we can get the bike before it's sold or God knows what."

This would not be the first time posting CCTV on social media has led to stolen items being returned.

This week an Ipswich father had his daughter's Christmas gifts returned after the footage of them being stolen was shared on Facebook and online.

Those with information that may assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks iga lowood qt country

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Balaclava bandits target booze truck in heist

Balaclava bandits target booze truck in heist

AN EARLY morning heist on an alcohol delivery truck came undone after the driver managed to flee two balaclava-clad armed robbers.

Boy, 9, critical after being hit by alleged drink driver

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital

A driver has failed to make a turn and hit a child

Police clock driver at 200kmh on Christmas Day

POLICE crack down on dangerous motorists

Snake bite sees man in hospital

SNAKE DANGER: A red-bellied black snake in Nanango.

A MAN in his 40s was treated for a snake bite near Ipswich.

Local Partners

Balaclava bandits target booze truck in heist

AN EARLY morning heist on an alcohol delivery truck came undone after the driver managed to flee two balaclava-clad armed robbers.

CAUGHT: Video shows brazen bike theft

The man caught on Supa IGA Lowood's CCTV footage.

Teen's only method of transport, worth $600, taken from IGA car park

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

GEORGE Michael is set to dominate global charts again after his shock death.

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Stan.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Ray White...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!