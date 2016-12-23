30°
News

Christmas, New Year in jail for carjacking terror accused

Andrew Korner
| 23rd Dec 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 1:35 PM
The badly damaged vehicle involved in the incident was recovered from Rosewood earlier this morning.
The badly damaged vehicle involved in the incident was recovered from Rosewood earlier this morning.

UPDATE: An Ipswich man charged with hijacking a car while a mother and her young children were inside will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

The lawyer acting for Jesse Earl Langlands, 21, of Rosewood, made an application for bail at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta today refused the application on the grounds of public safety.

Langlands is accused of attacking a 41-year-old mother as she sat in the car park of a Laidley supermarket, about 7.20pm on Wednesday night.

Police will allege Langlands approached the woman's car, opening the door and attempting to pull the woman from the driver's seat.

When she screamed, Langlands allegedly covered her mouth and pulled her out of the vehicle by the hair.

The mother frantically opened the rear door and got her nine-year-old out of the vehicle, but was unable to get her three-year-old out before the car sped away.

Police will allege the offender crashed the car about 500m up the road, where he unstrapped the young girl and left her wandering alone.

The vehicle took off towards Rosewood, and was discovered about 7am the next day on Oakleigh Colliery Rd, badly damaged.

In opposing bail, police said the child who was left at the side of the road was at risk of being struck by a car or drowning in a nearby waterway.

Langlands, who was supported in court by his father and his employer, is charged with robbery with violence, abduction of a child under 16, assaults occasioning bodily harm, common assault, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry of vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and wilful damage.

Ms Vasta said the charges levelled at Langlands were serious and that "public safety is paramount" when deciding if bail should be granted.

Langlands was remanded in custody to appear in court again by video link on January 25.

 

CARJACK TERROR: Robbery, assault, abduction ordeal in court

EARLIER: A man has been charged with a number of serious offences after a car was allegedly stolen from a woman with her young child still strapped in the seat at Laidley yesterday.

Police will allege the woman and her two daughters, aged 10 and 3, were sitting inside their vehicle in the carpark of a William St supermarket at about 7pm when a man approached them.

He allegedly opened the driver's side door and pushed the woman's face into the steering wheel before pulling her from the car by her hair.

The 41-year-old Laidley woman managed to get her 10-year-old child out of the car before the man allegedly drove off with the three-year-old still inside the vehicle.

The man stopped the car in nearby Orton St and allegedly left the child by the side of the road. She was not physically harmed.

The man then crashed the alleged stolen vehicle it into a fence in William St, before driving away from the scene.

A 21-year-old Rosewood man has been charged with robbery with violence, abduction of a child under 16, assaults occasioning bodily harm, common assault, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry of vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and wilful damage.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  abduction editors picks ipswich crime laidley robbery toowoomba crime

Accused's bail application refused on the grounds of public safety.

