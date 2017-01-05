Cancer Council urges Queenslanders to get outdoors to beat the bulge

NEVER TOO LATE: Cancer Council Queensland is urging Queenslanders to get off the couch and get active.

TO reach the recommended healthy weight range, overweight and obese Queenslanders need to lose an average of 15 kilograms per person, which also equates to 35.5 million kilos collectively, new data has found.

The Chief Health Officer's latest report revealed the average Queenslander gained one kilo every three to four years over the past decade - one in four gained weight in the previous year alone.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the new year was a great opportunity for everyone to think differently about health and weight loss.

"Queenslanders don't need a revolutionary New Year's resolution or dramatic change to their diet or exercise habits to get healthy," Ms Clift said.

"Avoiding weight gain is a challenge for many - Cancer Council works hard to make the healthy choice the easy choice, to help people achieve sustainable lifestyles.”

Some ways to best achieve a healthier lifestyle include gardening, walking to work, taking the pets out and playing outdoors with the kids.

The research also found attitude played a strong role in getting healthy - adults who believed in a benefit from weight loss were more likely to actively manage their weight.

"We're working hard to help Queenslanders change their attitude to weight loss and wellbeing," Ms Clift said.

"The benefits to losing weight are an increased sense of wellbeing, greater health and reduced risk of a range of chronic diseases, including some cancers.

Encouragingly, the data showed two-thirds of Queenslanders had taken positive steps in their lifestyles to prevent weight gain in the past year.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available on 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.