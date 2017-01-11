Victim of 'cowardly and vicious attack' sad for assailant

A BUS driver who was punched in the face in a "cowardly and vicious attack" by a teenage passenger said he felt sad for the man charged with the assault.

"It's sad a young person has such an anger problem and I'm concerned for vulnerable people in the community like women," a victim impact statement tendered to Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday read.

Raymond Tusa, 18, was travelling on the bus with his brother and a group of friends in September last year when the the driver asked the group to leave the bus before Tusa punched him in the face on the way out the door.

The driver was Tusa's third assault victim in 2016 before he was taken into custody.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Tusa was unable to provide an adequate explanation of his behaviour.

"Negative peer influences and alcohol seem to be a contributing factor," Mr Fairclough said.

"His major issues are controlling his temper and anger."

In a separate incident, a victim was knocked to the ground when Tusa and another person kicked him in the head and stomach.

The victim lost consciousness and was rescued by a passer-by.

Tusa pleaded guilty to three counts each of assault and entering a premises by break, two counts of wilful damage and one count of stealing.

"It is not brave to attack people especially from behind," Magistrate David Sheppherd told Tusa in sentencing yesterday.

"They do not exhibit any sort of bravery or bravado.

"It would appear you do have an anger management problem and there is something driving your anger.

"You're not going to get anything out of going around being angry all the time."

Tusa was sentenced to a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment with 50 days pre-sentence custody declared.

He will be eligible to apply for parole in April.