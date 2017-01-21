BREAKING: Police swarm following weapons incident

UPDATE 2.20PM: POLICE are speaking with four people following two burglaries in the Darling Downs area overnight.
Three people were taken into custody at a Leichhardt address and a further person was taken into custody at a North Booval address.
It comes after police shut down two suburban Ipswich streets this morning and a public safety preservation declaration was made at Leichhardt shortly after 4.30am.
UPDATE 11.50AM: POLICE this morning closed two Ipswich streets following an incident involving a firearm in Toowoomba over night.
A number people are in custody after emergency services swarmed on streets in Leichhardt and North Booval.
A public safety preservation declaration was made in Leichhardt shortly after 4.30am.
Police say the arrests are related to an incident involving armed offenders in Toowoomba.
A Chrysler car was towed from a home at North Booval shortly after 12pm.
David St and North Booval and Charlotte St at Leichhardt were closed but have since re-opened.
EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on scene of an incident at Leichhardt where a public safety preservation declaration has been made.
Police ask people to avoid the vicinity of Charlotte St.
Police, Queensland Ambulance and fire services are all on scene.
More to come.
