BREAKING: Police swarm following weapons incident

UPDATE 2.20PM: POLICE are speaking with four people following two burglaries in the Darling Downs area overnight.

Three people were taken into custody at a Leichhardt address and a further person was taken into custody at a North Booval address.

It comes after police shut down two suburban Ipswich streets this morning and a public safety preservation declaration was made at Leichhardt shortly after 4.30am.

UPDATE 11.50AM: POLICE this morning closed two Ipswich streets following an incident involving a firearm in Toowoomba over night.

A number people are in custody after emergency services swarmed on streets in Leichhardt and North Booval.

A public safety preservation declaration was made in Leichhardt shortly after 4.30am.

Police say the arrests are related to an incident involving armed offenders in Toowoomba.

A Chrysler car was towed from a home at North Booval shortly after 12pm.

David St and North Booval and Charlotte St at Leichhardt were closed but have since re-opened.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on scene of an incident at Leichhardt where a public safety preservation declaration has been made.

Police ask people to avoid the vicinity of Charlotte St.

Police, Queensland Ambulance and fire services are all on scene.

