BREAKING: Police swarm following weapons incident

Emma Clarke
| 21st Jan 2017 10:06 AM Updated: 12:30 PM

UPDATE 2.20PM: POLICE are speaking with four people following two burglaries in the Darling Downs area overnight.

Three people were taken into custody at a Leichhardt address and a further person was taken into custody at a North Booval address.

It comes after police shut down two suburban Ipswich streets this morning and a public safety preservation declaration was made at Leichhardt shortly after 4.30am.

UPDATE 11.50AM: POLICE this morning closed two Ipswich streets following an incident involving a firearm in Toowoomba over night.

A number people are in custody after emergency services swarmed on streets in Leichhardt and North Booval.

A public safety preservation declaration was made in Leichhardt shortly after 4.30am.

Police say the arrests are related to an incident involving armed offenders in Toowoomba.

A Chrysler car was towed from a home at North Booval shortly after 12pm.

David St and North Booval and Charlotte St at Leichhardt were closed but have since re-opened.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on scene of an incident at Leichhardt where a public safety preservation declaration has been made.

Police ask people to avoid the vicinity of Charlotte St.

Police, Queensland Ambulance and fire services are all on scene.

More to come.

Police on Charlotte Court in Leichhardt on Saturday morning.
Police on Charlotte Court in Leichhardt on Saturday morning. Rob Williams
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  leichhardt north booval qfes qps

Four people in custody after safety warning at Leichhardt, North Booval

Local Partners

BREAKING: Police swarm following weapons incident

Four people in custody after safety warning at Leichhardt, North Booval

