Police charge woman after alleged child abduction

Police have charged a woman after an alleged child abduction at Fernvale last night.
It will be alleged that at about 9pm a woman, who is known to the children, was allegedly seen taking a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old girl and putting them into a car.
Police issued an amber alert and the children were located safe and well in Beaudesert around 2am this morning.
A 32-year-old Fernvale woman has been charged with two counts of child stealing.
She is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court next month.
