BREAKING: Boy, 12, hit by car

A BOY has been hit by a car an a busy roundabout in Oxley.
Queensland Police report the 12-year-old was struck by a car at a roundabout near Oxley Station Rd and Cook St at 3.27pm.
A QPS media spokesperson said when police arrived the boy was breathing and responsive.
QAS responding to reports of a 12 YO Child struck by a car on Oxley station Rd and Cook Street at #OXLEY— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 22, 2017
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.