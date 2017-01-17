Big flicks could soon be seen at Mt Ommaney

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

LOVERS of the big screen could soon be watching the latest blockbuster films in the Centenary suburbs with Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre putting in a development application to build a brand new cinema and entertainment precinct.

Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre co-owners, Vicinity Centres and TIAA Henderson Real Estate (TH Real Estate), lodged a planning application with the Brisbane City Council for the redevelopment just before Christmas.

In their town planning report which was submitted to the council, the proposal summary stated "the applicant proposes to undertake an extension to the existing centre, involving a new cinema and additional restaurant and entertainment tenancies in the north-eastern portion of the shopping centre. The proposal will also include the provision of additional car parking, together with the reconfiguration of some existing areas of car parking”.

This means the new precinct would extend the centre by approximately 8500 square metres, with the cinema, dining and entertainment precinct to be constructed above the existing handstand occupied by open and multi-storey car parking and the target tenancy.

The application also stated "the proposed development will result in a maximum height of four storeys above the existing roof top car park above the target tenancy, and where for the proposed new restaurant and entertainment tenancies also. The proposed cinema will result in a maximum of three storeys, where above the ground level parking and existing mezzanine level”.

A spokesperson for the Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre said at this stage the idea was just a proposal so they could not confirm how much the project would cost or who would be the tender of the cinemas.

But the spokesperson did say they were excited about the potential changes at the shopping centre.

"Submitting our development application is a significant first milestone for the proposed expansion of Mt Ommaney and this development will provide exciting opportunities for customers, retailers and the local community,” they said.

"The Development Application is available to the public through the Brisbane City Council's website. The application will be determined by Brisbane City Council in early 2017.

"The proposed redevelopment will also be subject to a number of pre-conditions including investment approvals from the boards of Mt Ommaney's co-owners, Vicinity Centres and TH Real Estate.”

Jamboree Ward Councillor Matthew Bourke, whose office is located inside the Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre, said many locals had been crying out for a cinema in the complex for years.

"Local residents have been asking for these types of facilities for quite some time. If the DA is approved, it will mean more jobs for local residents and it will also provide the local community with some great new entertainment and recreational opportunities,” he said.

A Brisbane City Council spokesperson said "council recently received an application to expand the Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre to incorporate an entertainment area including a restaurant and cinema”.

"This application is only in its initial stages and a full assessment by council is yet to commence.

"In accordance with the State Government's Sustainable Planning Act, council will assess the merits of this application, taking several factors into account such as parking, traffic impacts and management.”