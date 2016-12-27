30°
Balaclava bandits target booze truck in heist

Tara Miko
| 27th Dec 2016 1:09 PM

AN EARLY morning heist on an alcohol delivery truck came undone after the driver managed to flee two balaclava-clad armed robbers.

Gatton detectives arrested two men connected with the alleged robbery which unfolded at the rear loading dock of the Gatton BWS store on Spencer St this morning.

Investigations suggest two men, aged 19 and 24, donned black balaclavas and targeted the delivery truck with canvas siding which was parked at the rear of the liquor store about 4.50am.

As the truck was reversing, two men armed with knives threatened the truck driver, demanding he open the back doors.

The driver managed to get to safety and call 000, triggering a manhunt for the duo who were tracked by the dog squad and arrested in nearby Hood St.

Police said the two armed men slashed through the truck's canvas sidings in what will be alleged was a threatening manner toward the driver.

The two men, aged 24 and 19, were arrested along with a third man, 24.

The trio is helping police with investigations into the incident.

Topics:  armed robbery crime gatton toowoomba crime

