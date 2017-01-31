Aveo village grand opening

AVEO Springfield's $1billion retirement village officially opened at the weekend.

The $1billion facility is the largest integrated retirement community in Australia and features a variety of living options for senior citizens including independent living units, medium care health living units, dementia-friendly aged care and respite facilities.

It will also incorporate a boutique child care centre, allowing retirees the opportunity to interact with their grandchildren.

It also includes a world- class wellness centre with pool, physiotherapy and allied health centre, a GP clinic and alternative and beauty therapies.

This year the first residents will begin moving into their apartments, which are strategically built next to the Mater Private Hospital Springfield.

Orion Shopping Centre is also across the road.

On Saturday, Aveo Springfield celebrated the opening of its flagship retirement community's sale suite with a well-attended 'Jazz Meets Shiraz' party.

The event attracted a large crowd of people who were keen to inspect.

It's a significant moment for the budding Springfield community, which is expected to be home to more than 100,000 people by the year 2036.

While Saturday's official opening ceremony marked the end of one construction phase, the entire project still has a long way to go.

In the next 20 years, 2500 retirement apartments will pop up on the Springfield landscape meeting a desperate need in the wider Ipswich community.