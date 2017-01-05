30°
Business

Ripped off subbies warn 'we'll send bikies after you'

Bill Hoffman
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SPATE of multi-million dollar building industry collapses has subbies warning they may need to return to the days bikies were used as debt collectors to ensure they get paid.

Subcontractors Alliance spokesman Les Williams said anger had been fuelled by the collapse in December of Cullen Group Australia with debts already at $19 million and likely to continue to grow.

He estimates that since the $70 million collapse of Walton Construction in 2013 the industry had suffered a further $300 million in losses among tier two builders alone.

Mr Williams said a number of subbies he has spoken with are fed up.

"They have said if they are going to continue to be exposed they will revert to the old method of engaging bikies as debt collectors," he said.

Mr Williams has called on the Queensland Building and Construction Commission to release the financial reporting it relied on at the start of 2016 to renew the Cullen Group's licence.

He said subcontractors struggled to get paid throughout the year and were finally left stranded when the QBCC suspended Cullen's licence in December.

The Queensland Government has started to roll out major reform of the construction industry with plans to trial project bank accounts from 2018 on government projects valued between $1 million and $10 million and all construction above $1 million in value from January, 2019.

It has also replaced the QBCC board and appointed a new commissioner as part of a major shake-up for the industry.

Les Williams from WK Civil is leading the fight to have subcontractors paid for the work they did for collapsed builder Walton Constructions.
Les Williams from WK Civil is leading the fight to have subcontractors paid for the work they did for collapsed builder Walton Constructions. Brett Wortman

Announcing plans in November for an improved security of payment process Mr de Brenni said late payments, non-payments and insolvencies were systemic, widespread and impacted badly on subcontractors, who usually rely on contractors above them for payment.

He said a Deloitte report commissioned by the Palaszczuk government showed the state could benefit from $6.42 billion in extra economic activity over the next 20 years through action on security of payment.

The construction sector contributed around $44 billion in 2015-2016 to the state's economy and delivers about 220,000 jobs.

"I've heard from countless subbies across the state that non-payment or delayed payment is killing small business confidence," Mr de Brenni said at the time.

"It wrecks their business, it tears apart families, some people are losing everything and this impacts on suppliers and the wider community."

Mr Williams said both customers and businesses relied for confidence on the financial scrutiny applied by the QBCC in issuing building licences.

He said it was clear by the number of significant losses made by people licensed by the QBCC that the confidence was misplaced.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bad debt bikies construction sector collapses editors picks les and coral schintler les williams mick de brenni qbcc security of payment

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Call for council to ban helium balloon releases

Call for council to ban helium balloon releases

Property owner finds balloons, button batteries as far as Karrabin after New Year's Eve stunt in Springfield.

Truckie turned trainer: How Andrew lost 37kg

Personal trainer Andrew Nuhn has lost 37kg.

How one man changed his life and is helping others do the same.

No mandatory sentencing for assaults on frontline staff

An ambulance officer assaulted on the Gold Coast in December 2015.

State govt rejects petition calling for mandatory sentencing

Third juvenile charged in one punch attack on Gold Coast

Thom Dover

21-year-old was allegedly struck in Surfers Paradise early yesterday

Local Partners

Call for council to ban helium balloon releases

Property owner finds balloons, button batteries as far as Karrabin after New Year's Eve stunt in Springfield.

Merry Christmas, you're dumped

100 pets end up at RSPCA after festive season

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

British artists tells the story behind his songs on his current tour of Australia.

  • Music

  • 5th Jan 2017 11:00 AM

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

WINSTON GLADES BOSTON COLONIAL

46 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 5 3 4 $449,000

Interstate work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Boston Colonial” home...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $367,500

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Offices On 2 Separate Levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * Large 2...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW - Lots Ready to Build On in Early 2017

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE OR E-MAIL AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS FULL TURN KEY 4 ... Prices start from...

PHONE OR E-MAIL AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS FULL TURN KEY 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE FROM UNDER $400,000 SUPER FAST NBN Internet and...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; ... $370,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom...

Great Hi Set Going To Auction

35 Boundary Street, Moores Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION - ON SITE...

If you're looking for a property that ticks all your boxes then you can't go past this hi set chamber board home situated within minutes to Ipswich CBD, Hospital...

10 ACRES, 2 TITLES, LOADS OF EXTRAS!

266 Ellis and Jackson Road, Harrisville 4307

3 2 5 AUCTION

Proudly introducing this lovely property just on the outskirts of Harrisville Township. Consisting of 10 acres with 2 titles, this is a fantastic opportunity not...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!