Anglers "at risk" for a good catch: Seqwater

THE region's dam authority has issued an urgent public safety warning after catching anglers and kayakers straying into potentially dangerous territory.

Seqwater says fishermen have been putting their personal safety at risk by entering restricted areas of major dams.

Seqwater senior field ranger Craig Hine, who works at Somerset Dam, said fishers were regularly ignoring restricted access signs.

Mr Hine said he'd seen people carelessly kayaking next to dam walls and fishing underneath cone valves, where water from the dam may be released.

"Fishing in an area like that is not only unsafe but illegal," Mr Hine said.

"Under fisheries legislation, people are not allowed to fish that close to the wall.

"In heavy rainfall events, large amounts of water can be suddenly released via the cone valves - all the more reason to stay clear of it."

Seqwater rangers conduct regular patrols of restricted areas.

The authority says there have also been instances where people have jumped fences to fish while balancing atop water pipes suspended above the Brisbane River.

Seqwater spokesman Mike Foster said there were plenty of safe places to fish.

Mr Foster said 18 of Seqwater's lakes permitted fishing, 13 of which required a SIPS permit that could easily be purchased from The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

For information about which Seqwater lakes permit shoreline and boat fishing visit seqwater.com.au/recreation