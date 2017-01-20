Amber Alert: Fernvale children found

UPDATE: The Queensland Police Service have located the two children who were allegedly taken from Fernvale a short time ago. They were located safe and well.

Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

EARLIER 2AM: The Queensland Police Service continue to seek urgent public assistance to help locate two children last seen at a residence on Carralluma Crescent, Fernvale at around 9pm, January 19.

The children are a boy aged one and a girl aged four, and are believed to be in the company of a 32-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.

Police are also looking for a car of interest, a white 2014 Hyundai i30 hatchback with Queensland registration 452-VCA.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of the children or the man and woman to contact them on 131 564.

EARLIER 1.12AM: The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy who were taken from Carralluma Crescent, Fernvale at around 9pm last night and who may be at significant risk.

A 32-year-old woman, who is known to the children, was seen taking the children and putting them into a car.

The girl is described as Caucasian with shoulder length blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The boy is described as Caucasian with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

The woman is described a Caucasian with long blonde hair, 165cm tall and of a slim build.

The woman may be travelling with a man, who is described as Caucasian, 41-years-old, 175cm tall with short brown hair.

The car is described as being a white 2014 Hyundai i30 hatchback, Queensland registration 452-VCA.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.