Taxi driver 'bound and robbed' during alleged attack

6th Feb 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 12:15 PM

Ipswich police have charged a man after a taxi driver was allegedly bound and robbed in Bundamba overnight.

It will be alleged at midnight a man caught a taxi on Ipswich Rd at Annerley and was transported to River Rd in Bundamba.

Once the taxi reached the location the man allegedly produced a knife and demanded the 42-year-old male driver stop the vehicle.

The man then tied the driver's hands together behind his seat before taking a sum of money and fleeing the scene on foot.

 

Ipswich uniformed police, detectives and the dog squad commenced a search of the area after arriving at the scene to find the driver with his hands still bound.

A man was located in the yard of a nearby residence and taken into custody without further incident.

A 34-year-old Kallangur man has been charged with armed robbery, fraud, contravene direction and will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

The victim was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  armed robbery bundamba taxi assault

