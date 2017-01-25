A revolutionary partnership

MOMENTOUS OCCASION: USQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark Harvey (second right), JCSAC Director Youzhi Du (second left), Professor David Buttsworth and Mengmeng Zhao celebrate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at USQ Springfield.

A REVOLUTIONARY new cooling technique will be developed between the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) and Chuanglan Solar Air Conditioner (JCSAC) after the two signed a Momorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the terms of the agreement, USQ and JCSAC will collaborate on the research and development of a solar-driven ejector cooling system.

The system will function the same as an air-conditioner unit, but will be capable of efficiently cooling buildings without significant electricity or any moving parts to drive the compressor.

USQ deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Professor Mark Harvey said the agreement is part of the University's drive to become a leading innovation hub around future technologies.

"We see this collaborative partnership as the first step towards the development of cutting edge technology that could play a critical role in cutting global carbon emissions for households and industries,” Professor Harvey said.

Professor Harvey also said that the work USQ is doing with industry partners has a roll out effect on investment and the potential development of new products that can be taken up by consumers for everyday use.

USQ researcher Professor David Buttsworth will play a major role in the project with his expertise in thermofluids engineering.

Professor Buttsworth said the MOU will provide his team access to specialist market knowledge and production experience that has been mostly unavailable until now.

"The method we are aiming to develop uses the solar energy to heat a fluid, like water, and it's this thermal energy that is used to actually generate a cooling effect,”Professor Buttsworth said.

"It is a completely different approach from generating electricity via a photovoltaic panel and using this electricity to drive a standard compressor in an air conditioning system.”

Director of Jiangsu Chuanglan Solar Air Conditioner Youzhi Du said the partnership is a win-win situation which will produce mutual benefits for both organisations.

"There are exciting opportunities for the development of this cooling technology into actual products that will be very energy efficient and will be marketable in many countries, including Australia and China,” he said.