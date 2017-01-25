35°
News

A revolutionary partnership

Ashleigh Howarth | 25th Jan 2017 3:19 PM
MOMENTOUS OCCASION: USQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark Harvey (second right), JCSAC Director Youzhi Du (second left), Professor David Buttsworth and Mengmeng Zhao celebrate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at USQ Springfield.
MOMENTOUS OCCASION: USQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark Harvey (second right), JCSAC Director Youzhi Du (second left), Professor David Buttsworth and Mengmeng Zhao celebrate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at USQ Springfield.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A REVOLUTIONARY new cooling technique will be developed between the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) and Chuanglan Solar Air Conditioner (JCSAC) after the two signed a Momorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the terms of the agreement, USQ and JCSAC will collaborate on the research and development of a solar-driven ejector cooling system.

The system will function the same as an air-conditioner unit, but will be capable of efficiently cooling buildings without significant electricity or any moving parts to drive the compressor.

USQ deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Professor Mark Harvey said the agreement is part of the University's drive to become a leading innovation hub around future technologies.

"We see this collaborative partnership as the first step towards the development of cutting edge technology that could play a critical role in cutting global carbon emissions for households and industries,” Professor Harvey said.

Professor Harvey also said that the work USQ is doing with industry partners has a roll out effect on investment and the potential development of new products that can be taken up by consumers for everyday use.

USQ researcher Professor David Buttsworth will play a major role in the project with his expertise in thermofluids engineering.

Professor Buttsworth said the MOU will provide his team access to specialist market knowledge and production experience that has been mostly unavailable until now.

"The method we are aiming to develop uses the solar energy to heat a fluid, like water, and it's this thermal energy that is used to actually generate a cooling effect,”Professor Buttsworth said.

"It is a completely different approach from generating electricity via a photovoltaic panel and using this electricity to drive a standard compressor in an air conditioning system.”

Director of Jiangsu Chuanglan Solar Air Conditioner Youzhi Du said the partnership is a win-win situation which will produce mutual benefits for both organisations.

"There are exciting opportunities for the development of this cooling technology into actual products that will be very energy efficient and will be marketable in many countries, including Australia and China,” he said.

The Satellite

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A revolutionary partnership

A revolutionary partnership

Students get the opportunity to create a new solar-driven ejector cooling system.

Farmers wear cost of intense heatwave

ADDED CHALLENGES: Dairy farmer Paul Roderick says milk production per cow dropped up to 20% due to heat stress.

High temperature, humidity creates more hardship for dairy industry

Jindalee Jags to kick goals in 2017

COME PLAY: The Jindalee Jags AFL Club are looking for some new players.

Fresh faces wanted for 2017 competition.

iPhone and iPad owners need to do this right now

It could stop a hacker controlling your iPhone or iPad

Local Partners

A revolutionary partnership

Students get the opportunity to create a new solar-driven ejector cooling system.

Alleged puppy farm animals cost RSPCA $2000 a day

Some of the dogs the RSPCA seized on Jaunary 16.

Animal welfare organisation spent $29,000 treating the dogs and cats

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton and Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

&quot;IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE- SUPERB LOCATION&quot;

25/21B Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $279,000

Beautifully presented townhouse in popular Brassall. Throw away the car keys, save on petrol and increase your fitness levels as you can walk to schools...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... Offers over...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

ELEVATED STREET &amp; HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

25 Yew Street, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 1 $329,000

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPS & RETAIL CONVENIENCES HANDY TO RESPECTED NEW SCHOOLS IPSWICH UNI CAMPUS & DAYCARE FACILITIES Situated on an elevated...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!