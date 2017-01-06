$55m Powerball ticket claimed by government workers

UPDATE:

TWENTY-one members of a Queensland Department of Education team have reportedly won a share of last night's $55 million Powerball draw.

Tatts Group Lotteries spokeswoman Elissa Lewis urged customers who purchased unregistered Powerball entries in Queensland to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"If you discover you're holding one of the division one winning tickets - please keep it in a safe place and phone Tatts Group Lotteries on 131 868 to start the process of claiming your prize," Ms Lewis said.

"For the mystery ticket holder who has won the entire $55 million division one prize, when they discover their life changing windfall it will be a moment they will never forget!"

The standing record for the largest Powerball win claimed by a single entry in Australia was set in January 2016 when one ticket purchased in Hervey Bay won $70 million.

"While there was only one division one winning entry in tonight's $55 million Powerball jackpot it was the biggest jackpot on offer to date this year and millions of customers around the country purchased an entry for the chance to win a share in the whopping prize pool.

"It is also the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in Australia's history, with the current record standing at $80 million which was set in July 2009."

The winning numbers were 36, 8, 23, 39, 31 and 6 and the Powerball was number 15.

- The Courier-Mail