29°
News

5 ways to survive the in-laws this Christmas

Jonno Colfs
| 22nd Dec 2016 11:44 AM
How to survive Xmas with the in-laws.
How to survive Xmas with the in-laws. theprint

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

How to survive the in-laws.

Tackling Christmas with the in-laws can be tricky especially if relationships are a bit tense due to the fact that you took their darling girl/boy away from them, or as with many cases, you simply aren't good enough for their little princess/prince.

The family of your better half might also be very different from your own, a little bit posher perhaps, or maybe a bit rougher, depending on how well you've gone with your spouse selection.

Are you punching above or below your weight? It's important at Christmas time.

If there are no issues and everyone gets along just fine, then you're one of the lucky ones, but in case you need a little help, here's a few tips to help get you through the holiday period with the in-laws.

1. Butter them up with awesome gifts.

Go all out. If your budget allows it (or even if it doesn't but you simply have to do something to make things less painful), just go nuts and buy them the most expensive and outrageous gifts.

A cruise, $1000 gift voucher at Bunnings or a Gold Coast holiday.

This sort of thing should see you loved and admired for a little while, at least long enough to last the holidays, and it'll probably even get you out of trouble should you break a family heirloom, make a pass at the mother-in-law or block the toilet.

 

Win them over with a nice Ferrari.
Win them over with a nice Ferrari.

2. Win them over with food.

Spend the months leading up to Christmas watching the Food Network religiously or poring over Jamie Oliver's cookbooks like you're studying for an exam.

Master the Croquembouch, or prepare the most amazing Christmas Day banquet with all the trimmings. Maybe even spit roast a pig and stand around announcing the secret is all in the way you wind it.

Anybody can make a trifle, be daring and try a Zumbo-inspired Christmas dessert and sit back and watch the admiration and appreciation flow forth.

If they prefer a more simple fare, a strictly meat and three veg family, then try dusting the Woolies snags in broken up Doritos, before drizzling with American mustard.

If you can't cook, don't go anywhere near the kitchen, you'll only make things worse.

 

Go you kitchen whizz.
Go you kitchen whizz.

3. Don't get drunk

If things are a little tense with the in-laws, you don't want to give anyone anymore reasons to have a go at you.

Having a few too many might loosen the tongue and you could find yourself saying things you really shouldn't.

Drooling over your boyfriend's hotter younger brother after a few too many champagnes might ruin more than Christmas.

Be sensible, enjoy one or two drinks and then make excuses about turning over a new leaf, or being in training for the Gold Coast Marathon.

 

Don&#39;t get drunk.
Don't get drunk. Monkey Business Images Ltd

4. Compliment everything (to an extent).

The decorations, the food, the tree, the presents, the dodgy Christmas lights, the garden, the dog, the grandchildren, everything.

This is a fine line, you don't want to appear like you're grovelling but things like, "Wow, those petunias are magnificent Carol," or "Des, this shed is a work of art," while looking lovingly at the circular saw, should go down a treat.

Although as with before, do not, under any circumstances compliment the girlfriend's sisters low cut top.

 

Compliment them.
Compliment them. Eraldo Peres

5. Help the father-in-law with a large job.

Big brownie points here. Whether it be restumping the house or knocking out a wall for renovations, these sorts of unselfish actions could see you heralded a hero and change views for ever.

Even if you're an award winning builder, let the old man take charge and be satisfied with being an eager apprentice.

Make the odd reference to how much he looks like Scott Cam, or Jamie Durie depending on the circumstance.

Be ready with the hammer, always have a pocket full of nails at the ready and never, ever say, "Don't you think you should do it this way?"

 

Help out the father-in-law.
Help out the father-in-law.

Disclaimer

Of course, these tips aren't foolproof but they might just make your holiday stint with the inlaws a little more tolerable.

If not, it's only one day, then you won't have to see them again for another year.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  christmas 2016 editors picks opinion

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man in custody over violent car jacking

Man in custody over violent car jacking

Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her car while her three-year-old daughter was still strapped into the back seat.

'Brazen' child abusing church minister won't go to jail

Retired Uniting Church Minister Barry Dangerfield (right) will not spend a day behind bars for sexually abusing a boy in Toogoolawah.

No jail time for minister who abused boy in 1960s.

5 ways to survive the in-laws this Christmas

How to survive Xmas with the in-laws.

Tackling Christmas with the in-laws can be tricky.

Police step up speed blitz with new camera trailers

The five new speed camera trailers will be managed remotely and used in high-risk areas where it is not currently safe or practical to deploy a police officer.

The remote-controlled trailers will be used in high-risk areas

Local Partners

Man in custody over violent car jacking

Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her car while her three-year-old daughter was still strapped into the back seat.

Mount Delaney man identified as victim of canoe drowning

This morning police recovered the man's canoe which was found about 300m from where his body was found last night.

The man got into difficulty in strong winds at about 6pm last night

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

TODAY show star swaps shift to host an evening of heart-warming Christmas sounds by candlelight.

COMEDY: City's YouTube star wins thousands of followers

Cheyanne Ferguson is a YouTuber based in Toowoomba.

She does make some money through advertising on the site

Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

Barry Gibb.

Bluesfest 2017 takes another blow

Mariah Carey 'doesn't know' Demi Lovato

Mariah Carey "doesn't know" who Demi Lovato is

Amy Schumer buys family's farm back

Amy Schumer has bought her father's farm back

Why did Margot Robbie want Coco Pops at her wedding?

Margot Robbie

Inside Margot Robbie’s wedding: Coco Pops and hay bales

Alan Thicke remembered at lively memorial

AlanThicke was remembered at a memorial service on Sunday

Mixed Zoning Estate Finalisation (56 Ha)

233 Mount Crosby Road, North Tivoli 4305

Commercial Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; ... Expression of...

Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; 3 titles Highway exposure andbull; Zoned LBB Local Business and Industry Buffer...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

STRIKING HOME WITH MAGIC RIVER VIEWS!

11 Arrawatta Close, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 2 $699,000

This outstanding executive home sits proudly in a dress circle location overlooking the Brisbane river and offers an envied lifestyle not just a home. If you have...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $399,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

Stylish Brick in Quiet Cul-de-sac

4 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

POST WAR CLASSIC ON 708SQM - WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

10 Tuggerah Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 3 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL FAMILY HOME WITH SUPER SIZED LOUNGE & CENTRAL KITCHEN HUB QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION SOLID & WELL MAINTAINED WITH SCOPE TO STYLE & ADD VALUE CLOSE TO...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!