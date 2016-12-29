5 ways to achieve your New Year's resolutions

RESEARCH shows most people's New Year's Resolutions will involve losing weight or increasing their fitness.
Unfortunately only about 8% of people will achieve the goals they set out the previous year.
Ipswich personal trainer Lawrence Lubke from Tactic-L fitness said January was the busiest time for most gyms thanks to New Year's fitness-related resolutions.
The PT offered his top five tips on how to make sure you achieve your goals in 2017.
1. Preparation is key
Organise your meals before you go shopping and make sure you have a meal plan.
2. Set a schedule
Plan your exercise through the week and sort out how many days a week you want to workout.
3. Grab a friend
Exercise with a buddy. This will help you motivate each other.
4. Attend gym classes
Do this as regularly as you can. Classes are often included in your membership at most gyms.
5. Get professional help
If you have trouble with commitment then hire yourself a personal trainer.
They can do all your planning for you and keep you accountable.
When asked if he thought New Year's Resolutions were achievable, the personal trainer was optimistic.
"If you set realistic goals and make small changes instead of crazy abrupt ones, then I believe you can (achieve them)," he said.
"I am planning in cutting down on caffeine and fizzy diet drinks this year by changing to infused water and tea.
"You must have an alternative when cutting something out."
