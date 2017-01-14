39°
News

$150,000 in grants to unearth digital talent in regions

Rae Wilson
| 14th Jan 2017 6:02 AM
Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick talking about a $150,000 grants program to unearth innovation from businesses, educators and communities using the National Broadband Network.
Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick talking about a $150,000 grants program to unearth innovation from businesses, educators and communities using the National Broadband Network. ADAM HOLLINGWORTH/HIRED GUN

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UNEARTHING success stories from the National Broadband Network could result in great innovation being shared.

A $150,000 grants program aims to reward people using new NBN connectivity to drive growth and boost their community's business, social and learning outcomes.

Of the three million premises with NBN access already, 70% are in non-metro Australia and the founders of Grow with NBN Program 2017 believe that is where the most growth will happen and and sharing of ideas will have the most effect.

Waiting for NBN? Find out how the rollout is going in your region and when connected areas will be shut off.

Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick said the organisation's mission was to unearth great innovations and learn how people were using technology to innovate and communicate more effectively.

"Small and medium-sized business and community organisations drive a significant part of our economy and services, and high speed access through the NBN provides them an opportunity to create new business models, improve efficiency and get closer to the customer," he said.

"By sharing ideas, innovations and best practices, we can help everyone benefit and improve, which will lead to greater success across the board."

NBN chief customer officer John Simon urged eligible organisations to submit a grant application so they could continue working towards making themselves market leaders in the digital marketplace.

"This is a game of skill, not chance, and the best entry in each category will receive a major grant while two runner-up entries in each category will receive a minor grant," he said.

To enter, organisations must register via the program website and complete the application form, which includes recording a series of videos and providing written responses.

Grant entries close at noon on Friday February 17 (AEDT).

GET INVOLVED

  • Entry is open to organisations using an internet service over the NBN network, based on a wholesale speed tier of 25 Mbps or higher.
  • Organisations must be registered and operating in Australia with a valid ABN.
  • Winners will be announced in March.
  • For more information visit www.growwithnbn.com.au
  • To submit an application, head to https://nbn.awardsplatform.com

More on how NBN will affect regional Australia and what you have to say on pricing.

Topics:  business community education grants program grow with nbn program innovation john simon national broadband network nbn rob fitzpatrick

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

Between the political football game and the horror stories surrounding the National Broadband Network rollout, it's difficult to see the fibre for the copper.

Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

NBN's "check your address” feature shows the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin office should be able to connect to the National Broadband Network from January 2017.

Find out where your region is at with the NBN rollout.

$150,000 in grants to unearth digital talent in regions

Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick talking about a $150,000 grants program to unearth innovation from businesses, educators and communities using the National Broadband Network.

Unearthing NBN success stories may result in innovation being shared

Pauline Hanson: Pollies who rort must be fined, punished

Pauline Hanson comes down hard on politicians rorting travel claims

Local Partners

Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

Between the political football game and the horror stories surrounding the National Broadband Network rollout, it's difficult to see the fibre for the copper.

Our love affair with the internet is growing

Gympie West's Micah, Kathy, Rob and Mitchell Pitt, with their dog Winston, enjoying their devices through the National Broadband Network.

We do it in bed, at work, in the kitchen ... and on the loo.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

AUSSIE director Garth Davis roars with his feature film debut Lion, which tells the true story of Saroo Brierly.

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

Andrew Garfield and Shin'ya Tsukamoto in a scene from the movie Silence.

DIRECTOR'S new movie is biggest flop of Hollywood's awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

Apple TV makes finding good shows a breeze

Apple TV brings a lot of smarts to your television viewing.

Siri voice controls make navigating Netflix and iTunes a lot easier

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Matt Sinclair said Jesse has been incredible to work with

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

10 ACRES, 2 TITLES, LOADS OF EXTRAS!

266 Ellis and Jackson Road, Harrisville 4307

3 2 5 AUCTION

Proudly introducing this lovely property just on the outskirts of Harrisville Township. Consisting of 10 acres with 2 titles, this is a fantastic opportunity not...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION with Future Zoning Potential

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!